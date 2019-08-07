Dear Editor: To Assembly Speaker Robin Vos: As Wisconsin is my home state, It’s embarrassing that I have to remind you why accessible workplaces are not only ethical, but good for business.
I use a wheelchair at home and work to participate in life. Thanks to accommodations from both the private and public sectors, I write books, I am able to serve my community, I help raise my son, and I earn money that’s taxed to help pay the salaries of politicians.
Please consider showing your colleague, Rep. Jimmy Anderson, the respect he deserves. Rep. Anderson needs slight accommodations to represent his constituents. The ability to teleconference is far from an unreasonable request.
Even if you have differences with Anderson, please show that you possess a common decency that persists beyond political disagreement.
Ben Broeren
Chicago
