Ben Augustine: Trump administration must stay true to biofuels

Dear Editor: In President Trump's State of the Union address, he touted United States oil and natural gas production. While that’s great for oil companies, farmers in the ethanol industry are getting the short end of the stick. Wisconsin is the nation’s eighth-largest ethanol producer, and the industry supports over 30,000 families of grain producers, haulers and refiners across the state.
Unfortunately, due to this administration's careless granting of Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs), large oil corporations like Chevron and Exxon can bypass blending ethanol into their fuel as required by the Renewable Fuel Standard. Ethanol is one of the few renewable fuels that can be used in just about any car on the road. Continuing to exempt ethanol not only hurts Wisconsin farmers but increases our carbon footprint.
A few weeks ago, the U.S. 10th Circuit Court ruled against some exemptions to massive oil corporations. It is now time for the Trump administration to follow the rule of law and stay true to homegrown biofuels. The next growing season will be critical to grain producers across the nation.
Ben Augustine
Sheldon
