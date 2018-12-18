Dear Editor: It’s time to hit these “Party of Trump” (POT) business owners in Wisconsin who support the POT with their deep pockets. Stop buying products or service from them. A buyer protest should be organized. Money is the only thing important to these POT thugs. One need look only at the liar, gluttonous, greedy, power-hungry, racist, lusting pig in the White House. Democracy and the common man’s condition means nothing to POT leaders. Cheap labor to serve their business interests is their most important way to make money. Learn which businesses support the POT. Buy products and services from Amazon, or out of state. Scott Walker and the POT have been successful at “divide and conquer” as has the pig in the Whit4e House.
Milwaukee should reconsider their invitation to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention. They will be helping mostly POT business interests by bringing in their dollars to the area and state.
Ben Arnold
Mequon
