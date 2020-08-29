Becky Garcia: We need to reclaim our power by voting

Dear Editor: For too long, our elected officials have turned a blind eye to racial and gender discrimination. They have given nominal tax breaks to the middle and lower economic classes, while giving enormous tax cuts to the wealthiest among us. They are killing us with their mismanagement of COVID-19. So many among us are unemployed, but they balk at giving us aid to get us through these devastating times. Their only concern is getting the economy functioning again, regardless of how many people die for that cause. Our president lies to us every day. He boasts of having built a great section of "the wall," but he has only fortified the existing wall. He brags about the fine job that he is doing to control the coronavirus, while over 5 million people in our country have been infected and 175,000-plus people have died. He has touted cures that could kill us. He fails to make sure that we have enough tests for everyone, to keep us safe, but he gets tested every day. And yet, the majority of Republicans in Congress support everything he does and says.
There is only one way to fix this problem. We need to take the power vested in us by the Constitution, and change the people who are misrepresenting us. That means not just the president, but the representatives and senators who enable him. We can do this if every eligible citizen votes. Every. Single. One.
Becky Garcia
Madison
