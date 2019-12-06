Dear Editor: No American is above the law, especially the president of the United States. If any other American committed these crimes, they would be behind bars. That’s why I believe the House of Representatives should draft articles of impeachment and vote to impeach Donald Trump.
Donald Trump’s recent attempts to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election demonstrate that he is a danger to our democracy and our election security. Thanks to complaints by multiple whistleblowers, information released by the White House, and Trump’s own admission on national television, we now have proof that Trump asked the president of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.
Even more disturbing, we also know that Trump used the threat of withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on his potential political opponent, Joe Biden, and then tried to cover up his wrongdoing by hiding the evidence on a secret server and attempting to block the whistleblower from alerting Congress.
The House of Representatives must also keep up its work on other important issues, like health care and the economy, but it simply cannot continue to let Trump trample over our democratic norms, jeopardize our election security and break the law.
Barbara Wright
Madison
