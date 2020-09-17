Barbara Widder: Vos, Fitzgerald need a timeout

Dear Editor: I’m writing in support of The Capital Times' editorial about Vos and Fitzgerald’s inaction regarding restructuring of and accountability by the police in our state. I find it childish and an insult to the citizens of Wisconsin when these two elected men choose to ignore their responsibilities and do the job they are paid to do.
For whatever reasons, they must think it’s fun to wield so much power. Or maybe they’re being paid to play this part? As a teacher, I think they should be given a timeout, since they won’t be cooperative, without pay and with loss of privileges (like office, staff) until they decide to do the job they were “hired” to do.
The two of them clamor for attention, disrupt the working order of our legislators, and generally act like spoiled brats. They’re like the kids on the playground who have the ball, but won’t play the game until they get to play by their own rules.
That’s a bully in my eyes; and a bigot in the eyes of those who only ask for justice!
Barbara Widder
Madison
