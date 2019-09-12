Dear Editor: I live in a county that borders Wisconsin. I traveled to work listening to WPR for many years. John Nichols' recent column helped me feel optimistic towards Wisconsin and its future to move towards a more progressive path.
The one thing that stood out to me regarding helping farmers in Wisconsin is that dairy farmers are hurting not just because of government policies but because people are choosing to drink alternative milk.
My whole family drinks almond milk. So many people I know have turned away from drinking dairy milk. With President Trump’s revision of NAFTA, he has opened up the Canadian market for milk. Some people are happy about that. What people are not talking about is why. The American citizens demand for milk has lessened because the health benefits of milk are not as great as previously thought.
Good luck, Wisconsin, you are going to need even more forward thinking from people in the future. Young people are eating more veggies and less dairy and meat. Maybe Wisconsin should get on board with that agriculturally speaking.
Just an interesting side note.
Barbara Waara
Iron River, Michigan
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.