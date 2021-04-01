Barbara Voyce: Will Republican legislators ever listen to voters?

Dear Editor: Sigh. Is this ever going to end? Is the Republican Legislature ever going to listen to its constituents? A Marquette Law Poll shows that 70% of Wisconsin voters want to accept the millions of dollars for Medicaid expansion. Health care was the number one issue for voters in the last election. The number of families impacted by COVID-19 is huge — job losses, insurance coverage ended, deaths, long-term illnesses — all things Republicans could work for, but, no. Power and greed seem to be much more important to them. Sigh.
What did our Senate do? Passed a bill to create a committee (another committee!) to see if there was fraud in the 2020 election. I guess that the three audits and the judges’ rulings weren’t enough. Talk about pandering to the alt-right anti-POC voters, while ignoring the other 70%. Sigh.
It seems like the self-proclaimed “pro-lifers” really aren’t. They don’t seem to want people to have medical care, and they don’t seem to care when mass murders are committed.
Rep. Vos refuses to discuss gun control. Five polls done show 56%-70% of people want a ban on assault weapons. Vos and Republicans were also against “red flag laws,” which 80% of voters agreed with; also they agreed background checks should be expanded, and waiting periods enforced.
Maybe it’s time to end this do-nothing-other-than-go-to-court Legislature. We all want representatives and senators who work for us, not for themselves. Sigh.
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock
