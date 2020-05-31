Barbara Voyce: Why do Republicans avoid bipartisanship?

Dear Editor: Well, they’ve done it! Vos and Fitzgerald have taken over the state, made it into a dictatorship, negated the power of the governor to do what he was elected to do by the majority of the voters.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

They (and their Republican cohorts in the Legislature) have no plans for the state, other than to have total power. They had no plans for opening up the state after the Supreme Court (their own playground) ruled in their favor. They just wanted the “win."

Why, when the majority want bipartisanship, want them to work for us, do they do the opposite? How do they sleep at night knowing they have cost our state millions of dollars by their overt power grabbing? Do they not realize the pendulum swings both ways? Do they not realize that eventually they will lose their power — and for what? To go down in the history books as power-mad, greedy do-nothings?

Barbara Voyce

Lone Rock

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.