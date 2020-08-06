You have permission to edit this article.
Barbara Voyce: Senate Republicans don't care about us

Dear Editor: The United States Senate is taking another vacation. Yep, while millions of Americans are worried and scared, the Republican-led Senate takes a vacation. What is the matter with them? Why don’t they care about the citizens of the U.S.?

So many millions of people are worried — about the virus, their jobs, traveling, their rent, their mortgages, losing their unemployment benefits, safety at school for their children. But do the senators care? Obviously not, for they take time off with full pay, insurance, benefits, while many Americans are struggling to put food on their tables.

Our own Sen. Ron Johnson doesn’t care. He is busy trying to waste another millions of dollars on another Ukraine committee, trying to prove what has already been disproved multiple times. He is the third richest man in the Senate, so we know he doesn’t care.

Sen. Baldwin DOES care, but is in the minority party in the Senate, so has no power to tell Sen. McConnell to do his job.

This has to end.

Barbara Voyce

Lone Rock

