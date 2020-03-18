Barbara Voyce: Marklein was part of the roads funding problem

Dear Editor: It’s time for a little comic relief. So what could make us laugh? Well, I recently opened an email from Sen. Howard Marklein. In this entertaining email, Marklein stated that he had worked very hard to designate funds in the state budget last summer for local, rural roads. It’s comical how Marklein has been in office for many years as a representative and senator and allowed the state budget under Gov. Scott Walker to eliminate nearly all the road funding! And isn’t it comical that, lo and behold, now that there is a Democrat governor, he magically cares about our rural road, and has the gall to say that Evers is causing the problems and taking away the funding? Wait a minute, senator, you took away much more than that in all the eight years that you bowed at the feet of Walker. You really should not be blaming Evers for the lack of funding for roads. He’s trying to get back some of the money you removed. We remember, and nope, we aren’t that dumb. If you hadn’t removed all the money from the budget for roads in those eight years, maybe we wouldn’t be in the situation we are in now. So quit blaming Evers, and admit that you are part of the problem.
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.