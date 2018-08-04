Dear Editor: I recently received an email from our state senator, Howard Marklein! He was saying how he is supported by farmers, how he works for clean air and clean water. He also mentioned the agricultural organizations that have endorsed him.
After I read my email, I was on my way to talk with Kriss Marion, who is the Democratic senatorial candidate for the 17th District. Unlike Marklein, Kriss IS a farmer, and is passionate in her defense of farmers and farming. She is also passionate about clean air and clean water. She is active in Lafayette County programs for farmers and is on the County Board. As a matter of fact, she has attended many public forums and meetings about declining water quality, and what is needed to fix the problem.
Kriss has incredible knowledge about farming, and how farmers can work to help sustain our clean air and water. Many CAFOs (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations) have been associated with pollution of local water because of leaching of nitrates, pathogens, etc. into the water supply.
Kriss has signed the nonpartisan League of Conservation Voters conservation pledge, which states that she will pledge to protect our waters, our healthy air, work toward clean renewable energy, and maintain and protect our public lands for future generations. Marklein has not signed this pledge (even though he proclaims he is for clean air and water).
I have to thank Mr. Marklein for his email. If it hadn’t been for this, I would not have looked up his record of votes and discovered he has only a 11 percent rating from the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters, which means only 11 percent of the time has he voted to keep our air pure, and our water drinkable and safe. The Sierra Club for the same time period (2015-16) rated Marklein at 0 percent. These facts make me wonder why any farm organization endorses him.
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock
