Barbara Voyce: I've never been so disgusted with people

Dear Editor: The frustration of growing old — the pains, the disgust — with what, you ask? In all my three-quarters of a century living on this planet, I can say I have never been so disgusted with people. I am disgusted with:

The Evangelicals who idolize Trump and support his immoral, unethical, selfish acts.

The Republicans who do anything — legal or illegal — to win an election. Democracy be damned.

The COVID-19 deniers who don’t care that they might infect and KILL someone else.

What do all these have in common? Selfishness, greed, power.

I am so tired of them all.

Barbara Voyce

Lone Rock

