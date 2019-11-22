Dear Editor: The same people and the same media who went crazy over Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem are now showing less patriotism during the impeachment hearings. When did patriotism lose, and party/cronyism take over? It seems that the Republicans on the committee are only interested in screaming insults at the witnesses, not in the least interested in whether or not Trump has done impeachable actions.
These same people screamed indignantly at Kaepernick. They wanted his head on a stake for taking a knee, for a non-violent protest. Do they not see the hypocrisy in all this? Is keeping Trump in power so much more important to them than keeping our democracy intact?
I have great fears about our country being able to weather this storm. This hyper-partisanship is threatening our democracy. The politicians who are supposed to be representing all Americans are failing miserably at their job, and we are all hurting because of them. Our only recourse now is at the voting booth, and deciding whether or not we want our democracy to continue, or whether we want a one-party rule, which is also knows as a dictatorship.
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock
