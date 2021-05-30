 Skip to main content
Barbara Voyce: Another hypocrisy from Robin Vos

Dear Editor: “And democracy cannot flourish if both sides don’t believe in the end both sides had a fair shot.”

This was a direct quote from, of all people, Rep. Robin Vos. There almost doesn’t even need anything more written for people to understand the hypocrisy in this statement. This from a man who helped devise the unfair, politically driven district maps, from a man who does not want “Fair Maps” in any way, shape or form. From a man who has never believed in both sides having a “fair shot.”

What a hypocrite. What a typical Republican representative.

Barbara Voyce

Lone Rock

