Barbara Voyce: Another hypocrisy from Robin Vos

Dear Editor: “And democracy cannot flourish if both sides don’t believe in the end both sides had a fair shot.”
This was a direct quote from, of all people, Rep. Robin Vos. There almost doesn’t even need anything more written for people to understand the hypocrisy in this statement. This from a man who helped devise the unfair, politically driven district maps, from a man who does not want “Fair Maps” in any way, shape or form. From a man who has never believed in both sides having a “fair shot.”
What a hypocrite. What a typical Republican representative.
Barbara Voyce
Lone Rock
