Barbara Schultz: Would Trump make a sound?

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: I took a walk in the nature preserve close by my house recently. Someone had scrawled, "Did I make a sound?" on a fallen tree near the path. (You know — if a tree falls in the woods and no one is around…) Made me think — if you held a press conference in the Rose Garden and no one was around, would Donald Trump make a sound?