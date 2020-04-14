Barbara Schultz: Would Trump make a sound?

Barbara Schultz: Would Trump make a sound?

Dear Editor: I took a walk in the nature preserve close by my house recently. Someone had scrawled, "Did I make a sound?" on a fallen tree near the path. (You know — if a tree falls in the woods and no one is around…) Made me think — if you held a press conference in the Rose Garden and no one was around, would Donald Trump make a sound?

Barbara Schultz

Madison

