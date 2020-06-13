﻿Barbara Schultz: We need to take military-style weapons off the streets

Dear Editor: Before we all push too hard to disallow the police departments to use military-style gear, we need to decide that nobody — BUT NOBODY — outside the official active military should have access to military-style weapons, high-capacity magazines, or any of the other related professional killing equipment that those who seek to abuse the Second Amendment keep telling everyone that it is their god-given right to purchase and hoard and carry. I don't like seeing police armed like this, but I also don't think it's fair to ask them to walk into situations where they will probably be out-gunned. Gun control is the big elephant in the room that we all keep ignoring. While it won't solve the problem of those individuals in law enforcement who abuse their position and power, I believe it will go a long way toward diminishing some of the tensions our officers face every day. How can we attract the type of individuals we need in law enforcement — smart, calm, kind and compassionate — unless we take these weapons off the streets? Otherwise, we're just offering these good people up as cannon fodder.