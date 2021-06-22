Barbara Schultz: Let's not whitewash history

Dear Editor: In all the discussion about teaching critical race theory in schools, we need to remember it is not about young people today accepting blame, but rather about recognizing truth and historical advantage for certain groups. And if we are going to restrict discussions of past unpleasantness, do we leave out Nazi atrocities in deference to Wisconsin's large population of German heritage? Do we paint the Cosa Nostra as simply a bunch of Italian guys who supported boutique distilleries? History is a rich, complex subject. Let’s not whitewash it.
Barbara Schultz
Madison
