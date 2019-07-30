Dear Editor: Most of us were disappointed after Robert Mueller’s marathon testimony on Wednesday. He didn’t give the anti-Trump side the avenger with flaming sword they were hoping for and he didn’t give the Trump side the complete vindication they wanted either. Instead, he was a taciturn Joe Friday — “just the facts.” He didn’t give us what we wanted, but he gave us what we needed. There is no hero here — it’s just up to us to fix this. Vote, vote, vote!
Barbara Schultz
Madison
