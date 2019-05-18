Dear Editor: "The Emperor's New Clothes" is a story of a vain, self-centered ruler and a penniless swindler who comes to town and convinces the emperor that he can weave enchanted cloth for royal robes that are both magnificent and magical. Not only were the colors and patterns uncommonly fine, but clothes made of this cloth had a wonderful way of being invisible to anyone who was unfit for his office, or who was unusually stupid. Of course, the emperor was sure those would be just the clothes for himself and he would also be able to discover which of his ministers were unfit for their posts. He provided the "weaver" with unlimited funds to purchase the finest silk thread and gold and silver and set him to work. We all know how it ends. My question is: is Donald Trump the emperor or the weaver?
Barbara Schultz
Madison
