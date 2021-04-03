Barbara Schultz: If we are a country of gun violence, we must own it

Dear Editor: We have a long tradition of honoring those who have given the greatest measure to preserve this country and the rights we hold dear, either in uniform on foreign soil, or in public service on the home front. I propose we create a new convention for recognizing all those individuals in schools, shopping centers, city streets, in general normal citizens going about their daily lives, who have made the ultimate — but unexpected — sacrifice in the ongoing fight to preserve our national birthright — the Second Amendment.
Families should be personally notified in official capacity by a representative of the NRA or a local elected official. A flag draped coffin would be appropriate, along with some kind of artillery salute, and a special Second Amendment plaque for the graveside, similar to those on the graves of other fallen veterans and heroes. If this really is the country we are, we need to own it.
Barbara Schultz
Madison
