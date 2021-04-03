 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barbara Schultz: If we are a country of gun violence, we must own it

Barbara Schultz: If we are a country of gun violence, we must own it

Dear Editor: We have a long tradition of honoring those who have given the greatest measure to preserve this country and the rights we hold dear, either in uniform on foreign soil, or in public service on the home front. I propose we create a new convention for recognizing all those individuals in schools, shopping centers, city streets, in general normal citizens going about their daily lives, who have made the ultimate — but unexpected — sacrifice in the ongoing fight to preserve our national birthright — the Second Amendment.

Families should be personally notified in official capacity by a representative of the NRA or a local elected official. A flag draped coffin would be appropriate, along with some kind of artillery salute, and a special Second Amendment plaque for the graveside, similar to those on the graves of other fallen veterans and heroes. If this really is the country we are, we need to own it.

Barbara Schultz

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics