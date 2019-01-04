Dear Editor: Hank Lufler’s recent death was a great loss to the University of Wisconsin, the city of Madison and the community at large.
Hank, whose long professional career at UW-Madison also included seven terms on the Madison City Council, was a key member of the council during the years I covered Madison city government for The Capital Times.
He was not only a trusted source — patiently explaining the nuances of the city budget and other complex matters to ensure this reporter’s accuracy — but also a man with a great sense of humor and compassion toward others. He never minded a late night phone call from me or a visit to his house on a Saturday morning to go over any issue I was writing about to be absolutely certain that it appeared correctly in print and also that I truly understood it myself.
Hank gave unselfishly to causes ranging from the environment to historic preservation to the gay and lesbian community, was never afraid to stand up for what he believed in, and never expected anything in return.
My heartfelt condolences go out to his longtime partner Michael and — as is said in the Jewish religion — may his memory be a blessing.
Barbara Mulhern
Verona
