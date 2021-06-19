Barbara Franz: Bash authoritarians all you want, the oligarchy's in control here

Dear Editor: I love how the networks give lip service to being against all the Asian hate crimes while it’s been nonstop China bashing with both the media and the Biden administration. It’s either about getting to the bottom of whether COVID came from a Chinese laboratory or how the U.S. “needs to counter the influence of China” in other countries where they’re providing infrastructure or free vaccines. No mention that China just produced a $4,500 electric car and how great that is.
China may be a straight-up authoritarian government, but don’t think we don’t have a full-blow oligarchy in America that’s just as oppressive.
You can’t complain about China’s human rights abuses when we have a slave patrol, commonly referred to as “the police,” who put more minorities in prison, where coincidentally, the Constitution still allows slavery to exist. You can’t complain about China blocking vaccines to Taiwan when we’re doing the exact same thing to Venezuela.
There’s a lot of Putin bashing lately, but his job is to make the oligarchy happy, just like our presidents do here. When Obama capitulated to big pharma about not lowering drug costs, that’s the oligarchy in control.
When the rich pay no taxes but live on money they borrow at 0% interest, and are free to buy politicians to write laws that favor them, that’s the oligarchy in control.
Even when 70% of the population wants something (gun control, free health care, legal cannabis) we don’t get it if the oligarchy doesn’t want it.
Barbara Franz
Evansville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.