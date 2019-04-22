Dear Editor: I agree, the city of Madison owes so much to Paul Soglin. So many landmarks are tributes to Paul's forward thinking. I am especially grateful for his humanness, kindness and wisdom which he demonstrated in so many "people" ways. He did not forget the everyday person. He recognized them! I am grateful for the good people he hired and who responded to my various emails to His Honor, the Mayor. The city of Madison would not be the great place to live if we did not have Paul's leadership for so many years. Thank you, Paul Soglin!
Barbara Erlenborn
Madison
