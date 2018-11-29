Dear Editor: Thank you for reporting on this impending chronic wasting disease crisis affecting deer and elk. We cannot rest until CWD is eliminated from the STATE of Wisconsin. We cannot be content with saying this a southwest Wisconsin problem. Wisconsin legislators, do your job. Testing for CWD should be mandatory and diseased herds should be killed. Eliminate CWD!
Barbara Erlenborn
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.