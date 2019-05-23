Dear Editor: I was pleased to read DATCP secretary-designee Brad Pfaff's column on the Dairy Task Force 2.0 long-range plans for Wisconsin dairy. I am especially pleased that he suggested milk vending machines in schools.
I believe our children are not drinking enough milk and we need to make it "cool again" — remember the milk mustache — to drink milk.
We must do more to increase the consumption of milk. Hit the digital world with milk advertisements with prominent people (identifiable to kids of all ages) drinking milk. Also, non-milk products should not be labeled as "milk." For example, almond milk, soy milk, etc.
This is confusing. I believe "milk" should reference cow's milk, etc. If we want to retain the family-owned dairy farm and protect Wisconsin dairy farmers, drink milk!
Barbara Erlenborn
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.