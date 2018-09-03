Dear Editor: President Trump is trying to silence the voices of those who disapprove of him. He continues to viciously castigate the news media. He is now canceling the security clearance of government employees who have spoken out against his policies and actions.
Thankfully, condemnation of this “silence your enemies” behavior is beginning to come out by brave, honorable people. Some have called the president’s actions “unprecedented.”
Maybe unprecedented by a U.S. president, but not by our own Gov. Scott Walker and his gerrymandered Legislature and hyperpartisan Supreme Court.
Remember Republican Rep. Dale Schultz, who dared to speak his mind about his misgivings over Act 10? He was instantly berated and shunned by his GOP colleagues, and eventually decided to not seek re-election.
Remember our Government Accountability Board, which was respected nationwide for its nonpartisan effectiveness in ensuring fairness and openness in state government? Gov. Walker, Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, and Speaker Robin Vos waged a campaign of outrage and attack against the GAB over the John Doe investigation, eventually shutting it down and disbanding the GAB.
The list goes on, from Walker’s attempt to rewrite the UW’s “Wisconsin Idea” to his systematic reduction of DNR staff, particularly scientists who counseled about climate change.
It sounds to me like President Trump has borrowed Scott Walker’s playbook.
Barbara Burczyk
Deerfield
