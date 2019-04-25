Dear Editor: Aren’t Wisconsin state Assembly representatives supposed to represent the wishes amd concerns of their constituents? Apparently, state Rep. Robin Vos doesn’t think he has to do his job.
The Wisconsin State Journal on April 18 reported that Mr. Vos is rejecting Medicaid expansion and ignoring the fact that 70 percent of Wisconsin citizens support it. Vos actually said, “Sometimes you have to lead by what you believe in and not just follow public polling.” What?!
This comment is not only outrageously arrogant, but it’s an example of blatant hypocrisy. Vos and the GOP have constantly used the rhetoric about “activist” judges and lawmakers (i.e. anyone who opposes them) who rule based on “what they believe the law should be.”
So, it’s okay for Mr. Vos to be an “activist,” but not anyone else?
Barbara Burczyk
Deerfield
