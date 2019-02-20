Dear Editor: Gov. Evers announced his intention to join other governors to combat climate change and promote clean energy development. What a great idea!
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce CEO Kurt Bauer doesn’t think so. He criticized this announcement, saying, “Unfortunately, Gov. Evers’ choice … will negatively impact our state’s economy.”
Does WMC think that polluted lakes, rivers, and groundwater will POSITIVELY impact our state’s economy? Do they believe that largely unregulated mines and pipelines, increased air pollution, and deforested areas are a GOOD thing for Wisconsin?
Apparently, WMC would prefer former Gov. Walker’s habit of slashing environmental regulations, ignoring and even erasing climate change language, and selling out our precious wild spaces to the highest bidders.
I applaud Gov. Evers for wisely making his decisions based upon what’s best for all of us for the next several generations, in contrast to ex-governor Walker, who made most of his decisions based upon the wishes of his biggest campaign donors.
Barbara Burczyk
Deerfield
