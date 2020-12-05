Barbara B. Arnold: Election officials and volunteers deserve our thanks

Dear Editor: Chris Krebs, the fired director appointed by President Trump of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has been telling the public for months that November 2020 will be and was “the most secure election in U.S. history.” His contention just played out in Dane and Milwaukee counties when the completed vote recount confirmed Krebs’ assertion. This scenario has played out in each battleground state. The recounts of paper ballots have focused on counties with “minority” populations. The implication should be clear to every American.
Please thank the thousands of election officials and volunteers in Wisconsin and around the country who served by engaging in the tedious, thankless task of these recounts. Thank you, Scott McDonell, and everyone in Dane County who worked on this effort during the Thanksgiving holiday. You, and also Chris Krebs, are public servants and heroes. Your work should give voters 100% confidence that the result was a fair and free election.
Barbara B. Arnold
Madison
