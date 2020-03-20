Barbara Arnold: Wayne Strong's voice is needed on Madison School Board

Dear Editor: As a former Madison School Board member and three-term president, I understand that one of the board’s most important functions is to do a fair, credible job of evaluating the superintendent. This will be critical as we welcome Dr. Gutierrez to our district in June.
An officer with the Madison Police Department for 24 years, 17 in a supervisory capacity, Wayne Strong worked hard to earn the respect of those he supervised and the trust of the community he served. He succeeded in both.
I strongly support his position on School Resource Officers (SROs) in our high schools. He has been one, knows that it is critical that officers who apply for this position want to be among students, and is adamant that training be required and effective with multiple populations, including adolescent students with disabilities.
Two of his children graduated from LaFollette High School; two more children will enter district schools in the next few years. For 17 years as the co-director of the South Side Raiders, he mentored children facing some of the most difficult challenges imaginable.
Father, supervisor, coach, mentor — Wayne Strong is a needed voice on the Madison School Board. He has the experience and listening skills to bring a balance of compassion, competence, and calm maturity to our school board.
Please join me in supporting Wayne Strong for Seat 7 on April 7.
Barbara Arnold
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.