Dear Editor: It’s personal.
When Paul Soglin learned of my husband Fred’s metastatic prostate cancer, he called immediately and said, “I’d like to come to see Fred tomorrow.” He did come and spent an hour with us in our family room. What did these two guys talk about? Not reminiscences about the past, not his gubernatorial campaign, but visions for the future — how should we tackle the many social service issues facing our beloved city? As a city, how do we support our public schools most effectively? That time with Paul on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, was exactly one week before Fred died on March 3.
In the 1970s when Paul was mayor and Fred a leader on the City Council, they were allies on multiple initiatives that benefited all citizens. They partnered to establish Madison’s first Tax Incremental Financing District in Fred’s aldermanic district on the city’s southeast side. They shared a vision for economic growth in the city, greater support for social/community services, and the Madison Civic Center — a vision for growth of the fine arts in this city we all love.
One of the strongest advocates for public education in our community, Paul Soglin understands the critical intersection between school district and city policy. He is also an unabashed champion of labor rights.
Please join me in voting for Paul Soglin on April 2. Not only does he care about the city’s infrastructure and future, he cares about its people.
Barbara Arnold
Madison
