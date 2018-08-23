Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE IN... CENTRAL DANE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT FRIDAY. * AT 435 PM CDT, MADISON CITY OFFICIALS REPORTED MULTIPLE ROADS CLOSED IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING FROM RELEASES FROM THE TENNEY DAM. FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING MADISON'S NEAR EAST SIDE ON THE ISTHMUS EAST OF BLAIR STREET. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED IN THAT AREA INCLUDING LANE RESTRICTIONS ON EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE. PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DON'T DRIVE THROUGH WATER COVERED ROADS OR AROUND BARRICADES. &&