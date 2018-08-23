Dear Editor: In "The Tony Evers-Scott Walker race jumps right to the ‘scorched earth’ phase," editor Paul Fanlund nailed strengths Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers would epitomize as governor. He is “solid, mature, steady and more than capable…” He would be a “unifying governor.”
Some suggest that Tony is not particularly “charismatic.” Some even suggest he is boring. Well, Tony, embrace your inner “Mr. Rogers.” We need a governor who will do the hard work of governing and not succumb to appealing to the national media; a governor who will rebuild our public education system, fight for affordable health care, and demand funds for crumbling infrastructure. He will do this in a smart, thoughtful way.
Tony Evers has the administrative style, insight, and experience to hire competent staff. Plus, he understands what it means to follow the law. When he knew that a current statute wasn’t serving the residents of Wisconsin, he worked to change it and was successful. Teachers can no longer view pornography on school computers.
If these strengths are boring, bring them on. Wisconsin needs them. Our beloved state needs Tony Evers.
Barbara Arnold, former president and member, Madison School Board
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.