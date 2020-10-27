Barbara Arnold: Let’s hear it for 'decency and democracy'

Dear Editor: In his insightful Oct. 12 letter meant to skewer, Rick Berg referenced one of my favorite historians, Jon Meacham, in his first sentence, so I was hooked.
Rick and I served together on the Madison School Board in the 1980s and sometimes we found ourselves on opposite sides of public education issues. Our animated, civil discussions centered on policy, not on personalities. Longtime Madison residents will remember the contentious integration proposals to pair four elementary schools and change the demographics in two others.
Rick, in October 2020, “you nailed it” with your Donald Trump clown metaphor. Thanks. I needed this laugh.
More important and seriously, our president’s "declared war on decency and democracy" must end. We can vote this “clown” out of office.
Barbara Arnold
Madison
