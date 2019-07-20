Dear Editor: This non-candidate, who has been both an appointed and elected member of the Madison School Board, hopes the board will consider four criteria to fill the vacancy created by Mary Burke’s resignation. Many good people will apply.
I was appointed twice to the Madison School Board. In 1982, then-board member Susan Phillips moved from Madison to Milwaukee. Twenty-nine people applied for the vacancy. In 1997, Nancy Mistele left her board seat when she moved to DeForest. Sixten community members applied for that board vacancy. I was honored to be selected both times.
New, formidable challenges make it critical to choose someone with deep and broad experience in district politics, a candidate with demonstrable experience in four areas.
1. A thoughtful process for selecting a permanent superintendent,
2. Strategies for pursuing referenda,
3. Next steps to help this community manage divisions among factious constituencies, and
4. Demonstrated ability to bring people together around contentious issues.
To ensure our very young board’s success, the six members will benefit from an experienced candidate who meets these criteria. I wish them well as they tackle multiple challenges during the next year.
Barbara Arnold
Madison
