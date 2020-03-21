Barbara Arnold: Chris Gomez Schmidt has right experience for School Board

Dear Editor: Chris Gomez Schmidt has been passionately involved with the Madison School District on the school, area, and district levels for 14 years. She has already been in the trenches and knows our schools intimately. As she has attended board meetings over the years, her citizen action and commitment to public education for all kids is well known and respected.
Our new superintendent will benefit from her breadth and depth of experience in our schools. Chris will provide a good sounding board for Dr. Gutierrez as he addresses the challenges ahead. Chris knows that building trust with parents, staff, and our diverse community is crucial to the success of our students.
Chris earned certification in culturally responsive program evaluation from UW-Madison. She supports a research-based K-5 reading curriculum. She has done the homework necessary to help make this district responsive, accountable, and transparent.
I support her thoughtful position on the presence of School Resource Officers (SROs). Safe and secure schools, students, and staff are a top priority and require the right resources. Chris will make sure SROs have the appropriate training to be successful, effective, and the right fit with all our student populations including adolescents with disabilities.
As a former Madison school board member and three-term president, I have a unique perspective on what our district needs right now. Please join me in supporting Chris Gomez Schmidt for Seat 6.
Barbara Arnold
Madison
