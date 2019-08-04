Dear Editor: There is a connection between the climate crisis and the immigration crisis, it's just not the one the liberal centrists who edit/read this paper want to believe — it's you!
Liberal centrists didn't give a hoot about the Obama/Clinton foreign policy because you bought into the gimmick that the first black president can do no wrong. Do you even remember the worst oil spill in American history happened on Obama's watch — two weeks after he publicly announced "deep-sea drilling is safe," because his policy (same as Joe Biden's policy) was "don't piss off the big money interests — no fundamental change."
Obama and the Democrats could have enacted a decent immigration policy (like Canada's) in the first two years when they had the power to do so, but they didn't want to go on record and have the vote (or, "don't piss off big money…").
And I'm sure you liberal centrists won't put your money where your mouth is and spend the summer protesting and preventing the new concentration camps for migrants being built — you'll be vacationing around the world, consuming fossil fuels — and then complain some more about how no one's doing anything about climate change.
Barb Franz
Evansville
