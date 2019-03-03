Dear Editor: Nothing smacks of the Israeli lobby having too much power than it being headline news, everywhere, that a congresswoman was forced to apologize for saying the Israeli lobby has too much power.
It reminded me that I never felt that Tammy Baldwin ever truly represented her constituents when she refused to condemn Israel despite its repeated atrocities and war crimes, including the ongoing blockade on the Gaza Strip. If you're not giving Tammy Baldwin money, she really doesn't care what you think.
But I'm glad congresswoman Ilhan Omar has brought attention to this issue. Now that she knows her tweets are under constant scrutiny, she can use them to remind people every time Israel commits war crimes against the Palestinians. Gotta love that bird.
Barb Franz
Evansville
