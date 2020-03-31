Bao Thao: Maia Pearson's insight belongs on MMSD Board

Dear Editor: I would like to share my story on why I’m supporting Maia Pearson for school board. I’m a 32 year-old second-generation Hmong-American daughter to refugee parents. I’m also a wife to a foundational black American man and mother to our fascinating 7-year-old son. Born and raised in Madison, my husband and I grew up with many experiences unique to both our backgrounds. We knew our decisions about our son’s education would not only be a bit unconventional but challenging. After our son was born, I continued pursuing my career and my small business simultaneously while my husband was the stay-at-home parent. He homeschooled our son for three years. For political and cultural reasons, we lacked confidence in how students of color were treated in schools.

Maia and I attended West High together. I’ve always admired her eloquence and advocacy for our communities. To date, she’s one of my closest friends and confidants as a parent. Inevitably, when it came to racial disparities among children of color, schools and social settings, Maia was the first person who helped us navigate this with our son. She gave us enough confidence to enroll our son in public school for the first time this year. She knows our cultural experiences related to education and blended families. She offers great personal understanding and insight that we know her opponent lacks. We confidently trust that she’ll represent us and our concerns about children and education wholeheartedly as a school board member. Thank you.