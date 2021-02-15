Audrey Pendergast: 'Make Wisconsin education great again' with Hendricks-Williams

Dear Editor: It is critical that we vote on Feb. 16 for state superintendent of schools. Only two candidates will go forward to the general election on April 6. You will lose your chance to elect your preferred choice if they lose in the primary. Education is facing many problems that need a leader who has had the exposure to resolve them. How do you make that choice? No experience with special needs, diversity, race, gender, mental health, pandemic and other problems school districts face.
High education, past experience are no criteria to base your decision. There is a whole new world out there. The ability to lobby for funds to secure safety and maintenance, as well as a rate of pay to retain and attract highly qualified teachers. The belief that ALL children can learn, just not on the same day or in the same way. Finally a word of caution about taking a lot of money to get elected or high recommendations. Makes you wonder how and when it will be payback time. We owe it to the kids and their future to make the right choice. My choice is Hendricks-Williams. Make Wisconsin education great again.
Audrey Pendergast
Sun Prairie
