Dear Editor: I am writing in response to the article “State studies underscore need to expand current highways, contrary to Walker comments”. Wisconsin needs a robust, 21st century transportation system that works for everyone. Expanding our highway system is not how we get there.
There is overwhelming evidence today that adding new highway lanes makes congestion worse. States across the country from Connecticut to California are recognizing that increasing highway capacity is unlikely to relieve traffic congestion.
Adding lanes also does not necessarily improve safety. Crashes resulting from congestion often are minor fender-benders that result only in property damage. High-speed crashes from speeding on empty roads, especially at night, are more likely to result in severe injury or fatalities — exacting a much greater emotional and financial cost on society.
Expanding highways is bad for the environment. One study estimates that just one mile of new highway lane will increase emissions by more than 100,000 tons over 50 years. They also negatively affect historically marginalized communities — the proposed expansion of I94 east-west in Milwaukee would cut through African-American and Latino communities.
It’s time to recognize that there are other solutions to congestion and safety issues that actually work. As a state we must invest in new urban public transit systems that increase access to jobs and opportunity, especially for those who unable to drive or increasingly choosing not to drive. State funding for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure must be restored. Finally, we must create regional transportation options that connect communities across Wisconsin through high-quality, rapid transit.
Ashwat Narayanan
Madison
