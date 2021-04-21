Ashley Wille: Reauthorization of Knowles-Nelson fund is crucial to Wisconsin

Dear Editor: As both an Ice Age Trail Alliance volunteer and avid hiker, I would like to express why the re-passage of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund would be crucial to our state. The Ice Age Trail is a little over 1,000 miles long and runs through several communities in Wisconsin and has more than 2.3 million users each year. It is maintained solely by volunteers, so donations and funding are vital to its existence.
The Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund is essential in how the Ice Age Trail Alliance (IATA) has acquired new land for several years due to the funding. With the re-passage of the fund, the IATA could get the extra financial help to continue acquiring new land to better connect segments of the trail. This will not only potentially give more public land access to people and help with land conservation, but it could also help to bring more visitors to use the trails, which could help both businesses and the state overall.
Public land access has always been important for the above reasons, but overall, people deserve to have places to get out and explore, decompress, reconnect with nature and just be active. In order to help the IATA get more funding for land acquisition and conservation in the community and state, please reach out to local and state representatives and tell them why the fund is important to you and the state of Wisconsin as they will be voting soon on a 10-year renewal.
Ashley Wille
Janesville
