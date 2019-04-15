Dear Editor: School lunches across the nation have caused numerous health issues for k-12 students. Young kids, starting in elementary schools, have become exposed to processed and frozen foods. Because schools have so many students they need to feed, they heat up large portions that have been sitting in the freezer. According to a study done by Brandon Gaille, “67 percent of middle school students who eat school lunches regularly are classified medically as either overweight or obese.”
As a young student, I have gotten school lunches and snacks up until about fourth grade. I was finding that I was having upset stomachs having to do with the kind of food I was being exposed to.
Improving lunches can start one food at a time, by replacing tater tots with fresh fruit as a side or even a salad in place of chicken nuggets.
Additionally, a lot of schools across the country have vending machines. The number of unhealthy choices vending machines provide is outrageous. Kids are taking money from their parents' pockets or even their own paychecks to buy unhealthy options at school. Banning vending machines in schools is one small step to help the health of our younger generations.
Healthier choices for our future generations begin one step at a time.
Ashley Price
Cottage Grove
