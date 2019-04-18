When was younger, I remember asking my mom if we could go to a tropical island, or somewhere cool for summer break like the rest of my class. She would shake her head, pat my shoulder and tell me that we would take a nice trip next year.
“You should be grateful that you go to a great school! Get a good education so that you can take nice vacations when you’re older,” she would tell me.
For as long as I remember, I’ve appreciated the education my parents could provide for me. I may not have gotten that new pair of Converse shoes all the girls had, but I had love, and a source for learning. About a year ago I began to discuss possible colleges with my parents, and all I could think about was, “How long is it going to take me to pay off my student loans? Am I going to be able to provide for myself in college?” I questioned these things because I knew I wasn’t going to receive funds from my parents.
“College education has become much more necessary than in the past to fill today’s roles," wrote Deborah Kurfiss. As our communities grow and the demand for workers specializing in more difficult occupations grows, the overly increasing debt does too. Make college free, and kids happier.
Ashley Moen
Cottage Grove
