Ashleen Herrarte: We need a global health strategy

Dear Editor: A new administration is upon us, which means it is time to support new bills! The Borgen Project is a nonpartisan organization that is currently fighting world poverty. They are meeting with congressional leaders or contacting them to fund certain bills such as the Global Health Security Act.
This act is important because during these times, promoting global health security is essential to combat a global pandemic. More than 400,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and more will continue to die unless the government does anything. The U.S. must invest in a coordinated strategy to prevent any future pandemics on a global scale.
Without a global health strategy, the U.S. and the world remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or disease outbreak. The bill bolsters U.S. commitments under the Global Health Security Agenda, which is a multilateral initiative to build countries' capacity to manage infectious disease threats and elevate health security as a global priority. Overall, the bill seeks to strengthen interagency, multi-sectoral engagement and coordinate across GHSA national plans and partners to resolve challenges in achieving GHSA commitments ensuring that we are never caught off guard when another infectious disease outbreak emerges.
Canoga Park, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.