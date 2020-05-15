Arthur Naebig: You have no right to infect other people

Dear Editor: It’s too bad that some people have such a casual attitude toward COVID-19. Even though many people have died from the virus they insist that it is their right to gather in groups, refuse to wear any protective equipment and ignore advice to wash hands frequently. They believe that government shouldn’t force us all to follow these health rules and they want to do as they please. Rescind the rules and pretend that things are back to normal.

I agree with some Libertarian ideas. For example, I believe that everyone has the right to end his own life. I actually think you should have the right to shoot, stab, suffocate, gas or poison yourself to end your life whenever you want. But if you choose to end your life by strapping several sticks of dynamite to your body and blowing yourself up in the midst of a crowd of people, that’s not OK. This is exactly what you’re doing when you put everyone around you in danger of contracting COVID-19 because you personally feel immortal. You have no right to infect the rest of us. Act like a responsible citizen. Be an adult.