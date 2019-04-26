Dear Editor: U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has become the new "tail gunner" Joe McCarthy with his unsupported, callous and way-off-the-target attack on President Trump. History recalls that U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, of Wisconsin, was formally censured by the U.S. Senate for baseless charges during the Communist scare of the 1950s which led to the creation of a new word in the English language: "McCarthyism."
Wikipedia defines McCarthyism as "demagogic, reckless and unsubstantiated accusations, as well as public attacks on the character or patriotism of political opponents."
Schiff clearly fits that bill when, like a broken record, he continues to claim that President Trump conspired with the Russians despite the Mueller report — the result of one of the most extensive federal investigations ever, stretching out for almost two years and costing millions of dollars — finding that Trump, his campaign, and indeed, no American conspired with the Russian government. Schirr repeatedly claims he has "clear proof" of conspiring — just like McCarthy did when he held up a list of "205 Communists working for the State Department," yet never provided the list or proof. Neither has Schiff.
During the famous Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954, the Army's lawyer, Joseph Welch, condemned McCarthy's actions with words that ring true even today: "You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"
Should not the same questions be asked of Adam Schiff and his fawning fellow travelers?
Arthur E. Midorus
Middleton
