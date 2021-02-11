Arlene Kessler: I'm thankful for vaccine developers, distributors and health care workers

Dear Editor: As a senior citizen that has had to miss family holiday gatherings, sporting events for my grandkids, our senior trips and the hugs of so many, the coronavirus vaccine not only brings with it the hope of personal health, but also a chance to be around those I love.
Being a veteran, I’ve been lucky to already have received my first vaccine dose from the VA and will in the coming weeks receive my second dose. The entire vaccine distribution and administration process has been truly amazing to see and shows that as a country we can come together to achieve a common good.
From the vaccine development companies being able to produce a successful vaccine in record time, to the existing drug distribution network being able to ramp up capacity and get vaccines out safely and on time, to frontline health care workers scheduling appointments and administrating the vaccines to people like me, the undertaking is impressive and truly shows what Americans can do when we put our minds to it.
On behalf of myself, my family and all those looking to getting back to seeing their loved ones, I want to thank those who developed the vaccine, the vaccine distributors for getting the vaccines to us and the health care workers taking time away from their own families to help get our nation vaccinated. God bless you and all that you do.
Arlene Kessler
Oconomowoc
