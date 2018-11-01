Dear Editor: Do you consider yourself a reasonable person? Are you evaluating candidates? Here’s a radical idea: Reasonable people use reason, aka critical thinking, to come to a conclusion. The opposite of reason might be characterized as rash judgment — allowing emotions rather than thinking to judge candidates.
This election has a purpose — it is about selecting people who will have awesome duties to run our government and our society. This purpose is to select people who have some qualifications to make decisions about policies and take actions. Most people will agree that these policies and actions should benefit our society and reflect the vision of participatory democracy — that is, the people should be involved and that voting should matter.
Fairly recent legislation has promoted the power of big money, which buys tremendous amounts of advertising — much or most of which is designed to appeal to emotions. Name-calling, baseless promises, and outright falsehoods can sway voters. Critical thinking demands focus on issues, legitimate data, and a candidate’s record.
If voters decide based on stirring entertainment, and forget that our government is about functioning and serving all people, our society can be in real trouble.
When considering candidates, you might want to reflect what the role of "presentation" or theatrics is in forming your opinions.
Democracy won’t work if the voters think it’s all about entertainment.
Arlene Kanno
Wisconsin Dells
