Dear Editor: I suspect President Trump’s remarks telling citizen lawmakers to "go back where you came from" struck a nerve with UW-Madison students with roots outside of the United States. As an Indian-American, I certainly experienced an immediate response. Directly upon reading the headline I felt anxious and worried for my safety. While walking to my car at the end of each day I wondered if someone would hurl the same epithet at me or possibly approach with violence. As a UW-Madison University Health Services psychiatrist with ample privilege and power, I thought to myself, “If I am feeling this anxious, how must my student-patients be feeling?”
I frequently treat students who constantly fear violence due to outward markers of their immigrant identity such as skin color or clothing. As so much of psychiatric health is determined by cultural climate, I am concerned for the potential clinical deterioration of those who understandably felt the president was speaking directly to them.
In service of their psychiatric health, I would like to remind my student-patients with international origins — citizen and non-citizen — that you belong in the United States and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. I understand you are afraid — I feel the same fear. Please call 608-265-5600 and come see us. We will get through this together. You do not need to "go back" anywhere — this is your country and your UW. You are already home.
Arjune Rama
Madison
